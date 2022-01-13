Monal restaurant workers protest against closure

Traffic in Islamabad diverted during the sit-in

Monal restaurant administration and workers have staged a protest demonstration against the Capital Development Authority after the restaurant was sealed on court orders.

The protesters on Thursday also staged a sit-in which they said would continue until the CDA revisits its decision to seal the restaurant.

The protesters said that they have become unemployed due to the closure of the restaurant and they would continue to protest peacefully to demand their rights.

The Islamabad traffic police diverted traffic from Express Chowk and Nadra Chowk to alternative routes during the protest and sit-in.

Citizens were advised to use Nadra Chowk and Ayyub Chowk instead.

Traffic from Daman-e-Koh Chowk which leads to Seventh Avenue and Margalla was also diverted.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah had ordered the Monal restaurant on the Margalla hills and the Navy golf club on Daman-e-Koh to be sealed on Tuesday while hearing of the Defence Complex encroachment case.

Assistant Commissioner city Moosa Tahir implemented the court’s orders and sealed the restaurant on the same day.

Reporting by Farah Rabbani