Modi takes costly pause in Davos speech, inspires teleprompter jokes

Video went viral on social media

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Posted: Jan 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago

Whether it was a technical glitch or teleprompter failure, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has caused embarrassment for himself and his country during a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Modi was addressing the session when suddenly he took a pause and looked at his left. It seems that he is confused or has forgotten to say what he was supposed to say.

He then wears his earphones before checking with WEF Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab if he was audible.

After Schwab responded in the affirmative, the Indian PM resumed his address.

The short video clip of this moment went viral on social media and especially the Indian opposition was in schadenfreude.

The opposition alleged that Modi ran out of words after his teleprompter failed, alluding to past criticism from leaders like Rahul Gandhi that Modi can’t speak if he isn’t fed words on a teleprompter.

Rahul Gandhi, the opposition leader, tweeted that the teleprompter could not bear so many “lies”. Other opposition leaders also came up with similar lines.

The WEF’s annual meeting, which has been taking place in Davos for the past 50 years, is being held virtually this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and several waves of the Omicron variant across the world.

