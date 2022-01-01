Saturday, January 1, 2022  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1443
Mob sets bus on fire after deadly crash in Karachi

The bus hit a motorcyclist

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Posted: Jan 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

A mob in Karachi Saturday set a mini-bus on fire shortly after it hit a motorcyclist, killing him.

The mini-bus hit the motorcyclist near the Power House Chowrangi in North Karachi. The biker was severely wounded and moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

The angry mob that gathered after the accident beat up the bus driver and handed him over to the police. They also set the bus on fire.

Footage obtained by SAMAA TV show the bus gradually engulf in flames in the middle of a road as the traffic is suspended.

A fire truck arrived at the spot and doused the flames but the vehicle had turned into a charred junk skeleton by then.

