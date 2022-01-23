Sunday, January 23, 2022  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Micro-smart lockdown in Karachi as 33 doctors test positive

District Central reports 106 Omicron cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago

FILE Photo: Online

The fifth wave of the coronavirus epidemic has seen no let-up in cases. Authorities in Karachi have decided to impose micro-smart lockdown in dozens of Union Councils (UCs) after 106 cases of Omicron variants were reported in District Central on Saturday.

The decision comes as at least 33 trainee doctors tested positive for Covid-19 at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Karachi.

A NICVD spokesperson said eight nurses have also been infected with the virus.

SAMAA TV reported that the District Central deputy commissioner has issued a notification to impose micro-smart lockdown in several UCs in Gulberg, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, and Liaquatabad areas.

During the lockdown, the movement of people would be restricted in the hotspot areas.

The lockdown is being imposed on recommendation from the district health officer.

District Central reported 106 Omicron cases on Saturday, the highest single-day tally.

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) revised precautionary measures for mosques and other places of worship across Pakistan.

This time, the stress is on vaccination. Only vaccinated people would be allowed into places of worship, where six feet distance would be maintained between people.

Here are the new SOPs:

  • Compulsory to wear masks at all times.
  • No carpets allowed inside mosques.
  • Marked social distancing of six feet.
  • Elderly, people with flu-like symptoms, and children to offer prayers at home.
  • Hand sanitisation inside mosques.
  • Minimal attendance. It is encouraged people pray at home.
  • Perform wudhu at home.
  • Doors and windows of mosques to stay open for ventilation.
  • It is better if prayers are held in open.
  • Brief sermons for Friday prayers.

