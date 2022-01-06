Met office predicts rain with thunderstorms in Karachi tonight

Karachi, brace yourself. It’s going to be a rough Thursday night.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast another, a more powerful, spell of rain in the city. The downpour will start in the evening and continue till late at night.

The rain is expected to intensify the cold dipping the temperatures below eight degrees Celsius. On January 6, the people of Karachi woke up to cold winds and dark skies.

The highest temperature is expected to be recorded between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met Office, the weather is expected to remain cloudy in most areas of Sindh. it has warned of rain and wind thunderstorms in Dadu, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, and Mohenjo-Daro.

The Civil Aviation Authority, on Wednesday, canceled 10 national and international flights. It has directed officials to address the potential emergency. “Small planes should be parked in a safe place. Birds may come when insects accumulate during possible rains, so keep fumigation equipment ready and bird shooters on the runway,” the authority added.

The winter spell in Sindh began on January 4 under the westerly weather influence. It is expected to end today.

Gwadar, Kech declared calamity-struck

Meanwhile, heavy rains have terribly affected daily life in Balochistan, especially for people living near the coastal areas. The provincial government has declared Gwadar and Kech calamity-struck areas.

On Wednesday, in a press conference, Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo said the army, navy, Frontier Corps, police, and Levies Force have been called in the affected areas. They have begun rescue operations.

The Met Office has forecast more rain and snowfall in Quetta and several areas of Balochistan during the next 24 hours. Fishermen, too, have been advised not to venture into the sea during the rough weather.

Mercury dropped to as low as three degrees Celsius in Quetta with frosty winds and to minus four degrees Celsius in Ziarat. Snow has covered the Ziarat Valley and increased the chill. It has disrupted life in the valley.