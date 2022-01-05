Meet Quetta’s levies officer with a treasure trove of clocks

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Gul Kakar is a levies officer in Balochistan's Quetta but he is one of the biggest lovers of wall clocks and watches in the world. He has been collecting wristwatches, wall clocks and other time counting machines since his teenage and they are decorated in an exclusive room at the levies headquarters.

Kakar has collected antique clocks from more than six countries so far. It took him 18 years to amass the treasure that line ups all the walls in his exclusive room.

He admits he loves clocks to the points of madness.

Kakar says every clock or watch has a distinct sound. He understand their language not by looking at their hands but listening to their hearts.

Wall clocks have the ability to transport me back in time, he says.

A few pocket watches from 1820 are the oldest pieces in his trove. These are hand-made watches with a unique mechanism, he says.

And if you still have some doubts about his love for watches, know this: he listens to their sounds for eight hours every day.

Watch the video to know more.