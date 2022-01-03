Meesha Shafi rejects reports of compromise with Ali Zafar

Singer and actor Meesha Shahfi has rejected the reports that she is reaching a compromise or settlement with Ali Zafar.

She was talking to media outside a Lahore’s sessions court on Monday where she is facing defamation charges from singer Ali Zafar.

“I just faced cross-examination in the court,” she said. “These reports are totally baseless.”

The singer refused to talk about Ali Zafar and asked reporters to ask her questions about herself.

Meesha Shafi said that her husband has been her biggest support from “the day one.”

“Our society has never seen a case like this before,” she said adding that one always learns from their experiences.

What happened in the court

Monday was the prosecution’s day to cross-examine Meesha Shafi.

What’s your qualification, the lawyer questioned. I have done Bachelors in Fine Arts from NCA, Meesha replied.

Responding to a question, Meesha said that although she lives in Canada she doesn’t have Canadian citizenship.

Meesha said that she has come to Pakistan for live performances and recording shows.

To a question about tax returns, Meesha said that she pays tax in both Pakistan and Canada. I have paid few thousand dollars there, she said.

When asked if she entered into a contract with Pepsi under her freewill, she said, “Yes, a new contract is signed every year.”

Is it true that first Pepsi show was recorded on April 20, 2018? The lawyer asked. As far as I remember, yes, she replied.

The lawyer continued to ask if it’s true that she has said in her statement that she wanted to resolve the matter without making it public. Meesha confirmed that she had said that.

Meesha had tweeted out against Ali Zafar on April 19, 2018 a day before the recording of the show was scheduled. She had levelled allegation of harassment against Ali Zafar, who was supposed to appear as one of the judges along with Meesha.

During the cross-examination, she rejected the accusation that she did it to stop the recording of the show. “Yes, I tweeted it but my intention was to make myself safe.”

Why you brought it on media when you wanted to resolve it mutually, the lawyer asked. “It clearly wasn’t working that’s why I came on media,” she said.

“I tried my best that he realises the issue at hand but it did not happen,” she said.

Ali Zafar’s lawyer asked her to confirm that in her written statement submitted in August 2018 she gave the reference of Bollywood director Sajid Khan’s harassment case.

Meesha replied: I mentioned it as a case law, I don’t know him personally.

“According to media reports, Sajid Khan case was reported in October 2018, how did you know about this in August?” the lawyer asked.

“Because I can predict future,” Meesha quipped before requesting that this should not be made part of order sheet as she “was just joking.”

“Are we here to make jokes?” The lawyer asked.

Meesha said that she did not personally draft the statement that has the Sajid Khan case reference. “I’ll have to consult with my lawyer, if you want a detailed reply,” she added.

Ali Zafar defamation case

Last year, on December 16, the FIA filed a challan against eight people, including Shafi, for running a defamatory social media campaign against Zafar.

The agency said the accused persons were unable to provide witnesses to Shafi’s sexual harassment.

Zafar filed a case against Shafi and seven other people at the FIA’s cyber crime wing for running a vilification campaign against him on social media.

He provided Twitter account handles and screenshots as evidence of the campaign. The challan accused them of making sexual harassment allegations against Zafar on social media.

The eight people named in the case were booked on September 29 under Section 20 (Offences against the dignity of a natural person) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and Section 109 (Punishment of abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In April 2018, Shafi took to Twitter to accuse Zafar of physically harassing her on “more than one occasion.”

“This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind,” she said. In response, Zafar filed a defamation suit against Shafi.

He rejected the allegations and wanted her to pay restitution for the damage to his reputation.