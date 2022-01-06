Maryam Nawaz ends up verifying leaked conversation against journalists

Says PM Khan must step down over ECP report

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has confirmed the authenticity of her conversation with Parvaiz Rashid about journalists who opposed the PMLN government.

"Who had the right to tape my personal conversation?" Maryam said at a press conference on Thursday.

In the leaked audio snippet Maryam and Rashid are talking about journalists who can be called “PML-N’s spokespersons” and who should be labelled the "dogs barking" against the then government on the programme Report Card which airs on Geo TV.

Journalists bodies have condemned the derogatory remarks made by PMLN leaders.

'Why my phone was tapped'

Maryam Nawaz tried to focus her Thursday press conference on the foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). However, during the Q&A session, the PMLN vice president ended up verifying the authenticity of a leaked conversation between her and PMLN's Parvaiz Rasheed.

Maryam was asked if she would apologize for the strong word used in the conversation for journalists.

"First of all one should apologies for tapping my phone," she replied. "Who had the right to tape my personal conversation? Why my phone was tapped?"

"I don’t need to explain to anyone what I or Parvaiz Rashid was talking about in our personal conversation," she said.

She asked why a woman’s private conversation was recorded and given to ministers who gave it to a media house.

Asked if tapping a conversation between former Chief Justice Saqib Nasir and an unidentified person was right, Maryam said, "I did not record it."

Demands Imran Khan's resignation

Earlier, Maryam said the Imran Khan's PTI had committed a "criminal act" by accepting illegal donations from non-Pakistan companies and persons. Maryam was referring to a report by ECP's scrutiny committee which reveals that the PTI has received funds through two companies set up in the United States.

The report also accuses the PTI of hiding a majority of its bank accounts.

The PTI submitted false certificates and misdeclarations with the ECP and it was done on the directions from the PTI leadership, Maryam said.

According to the report, transactions were made in the name of four PTI office employees, she added

The authorization, she said, was given by PTI chairperson Imran Khan and Arif Alvi. Imran Khan is a principal signatory of these foreign funding accounts, she said.

The PMLN leader said that Imran Khan had submitted fabricated documents with the ECP and concealed them for years. He has never explained the sources of “illegal foreign funding” and where the money was spent, she said.

“You have to explain that why you were getting illegal funding. On the other hand, you staged demonstrations against the elected prime minister of Pakistan,” she said.

She said that as per Pakistan’s law no political party can receive foreign funding and the political party violating the law could be banned.

“Imran Khan received $2.1 million from Viton Cricket Club, owned by the Abraaj Group which was facing a legal case,” Maryam said. “The company had given Imran Khan’s phone number during an investigation” in the UK, she claimed.

She went on the say that one of the PTI donors, Mumtaz Ahmed, sent $24,000 and was later awarded a contract to construct a hotel in Nathia Gali. “For the first time I have seen a man, Imran Khan, who termed naked bribe a donation,” she added.

The "criminal offense," she said, here is that Imran Khan took illegal money and compensated the donors from the state exchequer.

Maryam Nawaz recalled that PTI had played a religion card against the PMLN government.

She demanded that Imran Khan resign and an independent investigation of PTI’s accounts be conducted.

“PTI’s declared and undeclared accounts should be made public and a Joint Investigation Team should be formed,” she said.

She lauded the ECP for standing against the pressure and releasing the report.

'Nawaz Sharif will be back'

Responding to a question about Nawaz Sharif, she said "he will come back soon."

PMLN will decide when Nawaz Sharif will come and when it is safe for him to return.

