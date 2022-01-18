Maryam, Bilawal see fall of government

Maryam Nawaz has said that the plan to get rid of the PTI government would be disclosed soon, while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has offered reconciliation with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) provided they agree to PPP’s strategy against the government.

Talking to reporters outside Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, the vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) said that the incompetent PTI government is in its final days, and the plan to rid of it would be disclosed soon.

Maryam said that Imran Khan and his ministers seem to be very confused and it indicated that in-house change was only a matter of days. Ministers are raising questioning about government performance before the PM and their MNAs are criticizing government policies in and outside the parliament, she said.

This indicates that the government has lost all authority and soon would be buried under its incompetence, said Maryam Nawaz.

On a question about an alleged meeting of four senior PML-N leaders with the establishment, she said that these theories are a ruse to distract people from PTI’s poor performance. Leaders and workers of the PML-N have faced allegations, false cases and unconstitutional detentions in the last four years, yet every one of them has stood with the leadership and would continue to do so in the future as well, she said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that if the PDM agrees to PPP’s strategy against the government, they can reconcile and work together. The PDM will have to stop insisting on resignations and support the no-confidence motion against this government, he said.

Talking about the possibility of a combined long march of PDM and PPP he said, “We have decided to March on Feb 27, and it does not matter if there is a single march or multiple ones. They will only add to the pressure on the government.”

Every democratic party will have to play its role to rid people of this government, he added.

The PPP chief said that the government passed the mini-budget bulldozing the legislative process while the State Bank of Pakistan amendment bill has sacrificed the country’s autonomy.

“We would continue our protest against the anti-people policies of the government, in and outside the parliament,” said Bilawal.

Bilawal also said that the PPP wants to bring about a change but through a democratic process only.