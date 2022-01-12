Man kills wife, teenage nephew for ‘honour’ in Karachi’s Pipri

A man, identified as Mukhtar, killed his 35-year-old wife and 19-year-old nephew in the name of honour in Karachi’s Bin Qasim early Wednesday morning, the police have said.

He suspected the victims had an extramarital affair. The couple hailed from Waziristan and recently moved to Karachi.

Naseerabad SHO sub-inspector Habibullah told SAMAA Digital that Mukhtar first shot his wife, mother of five children, with a pistol and then his nephew, who lived a few kilometers away.

The bodies have been moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for post-mortem examinations. According to JPMC Additional Police Surgeon Sumaiyya Syed, the woman received five bullets, while two shots were fired at the teenager.

“No torture marks were found on the man’s body. The examination of the woman is underway,” she added.

Mukhtar and his brother Saeed Alam, who is suspected to be the former’s accomplice, are on the run. The police are conducting raids to arrest them as soon as possible.

Around 1,000 Pakistani women are murdered in honour killings each year — in which the victim, normally a woman, is killed by a relative for bringing shame on the family.

Perpetrators have often walked free because of a legal loophole that allowed them to seek forgiveness for the crime from another family member.

But the government has since passed a law that mandates life imprisonment, even if the attacker escapes capital punishment through a relative’s pardon.

“Antiquated and lethal notions that ‘honour’ resides in women’s bodies and actions still prevail across Pakistan,” the country’s Human Rights Commission said in a statement.