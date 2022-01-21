Man jailed for ‘stirring sectarian hate’ in Sialkot lynching

Friday, January 21, 2022  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Posted: Jan 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A Gujranwala anti-terrorism court has sentenced a man from Sialkot to one year in prison for “stirring sectarian hate” and “disseminating rumours” a day after the lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara.

On December 3, the Sri Lankan national was attacked by a mob of nearly 800 to 900 people. They tortured, beat, murdered, and then burnt his body on Wazirabad road. The violence sent shockwaves through the country and was condemned internationally.

A day after the attack, Muhammad Adnan, 28, uploaded a video on his YouTube channel in which he spoke of the murder and gave his opinion on the violence.

He has been booked under the following sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, and The Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960:

  • ATA Section 9 – Rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years for a person who distributes or shows or plays a recording of visual images or sounds that are threatening, abusive or insulting.
  • ATA Section 11 – Power to order forfeiture.
  • Public order ordinance Section 16 – Dissemination of rumours.

At a hearing on Friday, the court sent Adnan to jail and imposed an Rs10,000 fine on him as well. According to the police, the suspect had confessed.

Meanwhile on Thursday, seven prime suspects in the case were identified. The police said they admitted to the crime and have been sent to jail.

Pakistan’s social media rules

The government recently amended its social media rules to remove and block unlawful online content.

  • There will be a ban on live streaming of hateful, vulgar, and violent content
  • Social media companies will be bound to remove content that goes against the sanctity and security of Pakistan
  • Promoting vulgar and immoral content will be a cognizable offense,
  • Social media platforms and service providers formulate community guidelines and educate users about them.
  • Negative content against any person, content on anyone’s personal life will not be allowed.
  • Any content that goes against the cultural and moral values of a Pakistani society will also be banned.
  • Social media companies will have to follow Pakistani laws and safeguard the rights of users.
  • Any content that could adversely impact the mental and physical development and moral values of children will be banned.
  • Amended rules will apply on all social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Google Plus.
  • Social media platforms will open permanent offices in Pakistan
  • All social media companies will register with the PTA and set up data servers within three months.
  • Companies will establish an online grievance redressal mechanism and issue community guidelines.
  • The issues reported to the companies will be resolved within seven days without revealing the identity of the online complainant.
  • Violation will result in a fine that could be as high as Rs500 million.

 
