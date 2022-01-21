Man jailed for ‘stirring sectarian hate’ in Sialkot lynching

A Gujranwala anti-terrorism court has sentenced a man from Sialkot to one year in prison for “stirring sectarian hate” and “disseminating rumours” a day after the lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara.

On December 3, the Sri Lankan national was attacked by a mob of nearly 800 to 900 people. They tortured, beat, murdered, and then burnt his body on Wazirabad road. The violence sent shockwaves through the country and was condemned internationally.

A day after the attack, Muhammad Adnan, 28, uploaded a video on his YouTube channel in which he spoke of the murder and gave his opinion on the violence.

He has been booked under the following sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, and The Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960:

ATA Section 9 – Rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years for a person who distributes or shows or plays a recording of visual images or sounds that are threatening, abusive or insulting.

ATA Section 11 – Power to order forfeiture.

Public order ordinance Section 16 – Dissemination of rumours.

At a hearing on Friday, the court sent Adnan to jail and imposed an Rs10,000 fine on him as well. According to the police, the suspect had confessed.

Meanwhile on Thursday, seven prime suspects in the case were identified. The police said they admitted to the crime and have been sent to jail.

Pakistan’s social media rules

The government recently amended its social media rules to remove and block unlawful online content.