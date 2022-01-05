Lord Nazir convicted for charges dating back to 1970s

Lord Nazir Ahmed, British politician of Pakistani origin, has been convicted for rape attempt and assault. The charges date back to the 1970s when he was a teenager, Britain’s Independent newspaper says.

He has been “found guilty of attempting to rape a young girl when he was a teenager in the 1970s,” a report on the newspaper’s website said.

Lord Ahmed of Rotherham faced charges of a serious sexual assault against a boy and the attempted rape of a young girl.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the repeated sexual abuse happened in Rotherham when he was a teenager, the BBC said.

Lord Ahmed had denied the charges saying the allegations were a “malicious fiction.”

“During trial, prosecutor Tom Little QC told the court Lord Ahmed had attempted to rape the girl in the early 1970s, when the defendant was aged 16 or 17 but she was much younger,” the BBC says.

The attack on the boy happend in the same period.

Besides Lord Ahmed his two older brothers, Mohammed Farouq, 71, and Mohammed Tariq, 65, were also charged, but both were deemed unfit to stand trial.

Lord Ahmed resigned from the House of Lords in November 2020 after an inquiry that followed a BBC Newsnight investigation against him. The inquiry had found that he sexually and emotionally exploited a woman who had sought his help.