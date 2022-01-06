Thursday, January 6, 2022  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Light rain reported in many areas of Karachi

Downpour is expected to continue till midnight

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Posted: Jan 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago

It has started drizzling in many areas of Karachi including Saddar, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Gurumandir and Mai Kolachi Bypass.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted rain Thursday and the city weather has been overcast since morning. The downpour is expected to continue till late at night.

The rain has intensified the cold, dipping the temperatures below eight degrees Celsius. The highest temperature is expected to be recorded between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius.

The weather is expected to remain cloudy in most areas of Sindh. The met department has also warned of rain and wind thunderstorms in Dadu, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, and Mohenjo-Daro.

The winter spell in Sindh began January 4 under the westerly weather influence. It is expected to end Thursday.

