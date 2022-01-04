Leaked audio: Maryam frustrated, Rashid annoyed by ‘barking dogs’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

An audio snippet of a conversation allegedly between PML-N's Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Pervaiz Rashid has been leaked, SAMAA TV reported.

They are talking about journalists who can be called “PML-N’s spokespersons” on the programme Report Card which airs on Geo TV.

The discussion centres around journalists who are against the party and criticize its leadership.

It can be inferred that Maryam Nawaz is about to meet someone who is a part of the channel’s management or has information on the channel’s internal working. Rashid is telling Maryam what she should ask that person.

"They have a programme scorecard [Report Card]. In that program, you know there is a Hasan Nisar who hurl abuses at us a lot,” says Rashid.

Maryam Nawaz replies that Irshad Bhatti is now also part of the program.

“They have also added Irshad Bhatti. You know that he speaks filth,” says Rashid.

“Mazhar Abbas’ tilt is also against us. It includes sarcasm and jokes. Sometimes, he spins the discussion to make fun of us [PML-N]."

Rashid sad that is no panellist on that program who can be called PML-N's spokesperson.”

Rashid adds that Hafeezullah Niazi was one person on that show who would treat Imran Khan the same way as Nisar and Bhatti treat the PML-N.

“The way they [Nisar or Bhatti] abuse us, he used to do the same to Imran Khan. But now they have removed him from the show and even stopped his column.”

To this, Maryam Nawaz says that she would ask the person why Niazi has been removed from the program.

“I would like to request you to talk to this person and also to Mir Shakil,” says Rashid.

“First, let me get the inside story from this person,” says Maryam.

“If they do such an imbalanced program … There was one check on Imran Khan and they have removed it but the dogs barking at us have been added [to the show],” says Rashid.

Maryam called it complete bias of the channel’s management.

Abbas, Bhatti, Nisar are panelists on the show while Niazi has been a part of the show in the past.

At this point, there is some disruption in the audio and the topic changes to Maryam Nawaz giving instructions about gifts to be sent to two journalists.

“The two baskets which Abbu jan brought from Azerbaijan which Kainat packed [last] night, one is to be sent to Nusrat Javed, other to Rana Jawwad.”

Javed is a journalist who has been part of talk shows on several news channels. Rana Jawwad is the Geo TV director news.