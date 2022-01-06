Thursday, January 6, 2022  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Lahore police recover four missing sisters from rickshaw driver’s home

Rickshaw drivers arrested, wife narrates a different tale

Posted: Jan 6, 2022
Posted: Jan 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago

The police in Lahore have recovered four young sisters from a rickshaw driver’s home shortly after they were reported missing.

The rickshaw driver has been arrested over suspicion of kidnapping, but his wife and the girls have narrated a different tale.

The police in Lahore’s Factory Area launched a search for the girls after their mother lodged a complaint saying that she works at a garment factory and had left her four daughters at home to go to work, but when she returned the girls were nowhere to be found.

The four sisters are aged between 2 and 14 years and they were living with their mother, a single parent.

The police were able to recover them from the house of a rickshaw driver within hours after the Punjab Inspector General of Police learnt about the case from TV channels and instructed senior officials to act promptly.

Rickshaw driver Asghar was arrested.

His wife told the police the girls had come to live with them under their free will.

She and the eldest of the girl told the police that the girls had hailed Asghar’s rickshaw and when he asked them about the destination, they told him to drive to the Model Town, an upscale neighbourhood in Lahore. 

They were passing by the General Hospital when Asghar asked where they had come from.

The girls told him that they had no relatives and nowhere to go.

Asghar took them to his home. The teenager said they were offered love and care.

The police were trying to corroborate the statements with the CCTV footage, which originally led them to the rickshaw driver’s home.

Police would conduct an in-depth investigation to determine the facts, according to officials, who said they wanted to know why Asghar chose not to inform the police about the girls when he brought them home.

