Lahore court acquits 17 TLP workers

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has acquitted on Friday 17 workers of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

A case against them was registered at Shahdarah Police Station, Lahore for disrupting the government’s work and giving death threats.

Police in its report had declared them not guilty.

The court decided to acquit the accused in light of the police report.

Those acquitted include Muneed Sattar, Abu Bakr, Usman and Zaafran.

In late October, thousands of TLP workers were arrested and FIRs, under sections of inciting violence and terrorism, were registered at multiple police stations in Lahore after they clashed with the Punjab police during their march on Islamabad.

Eleven policemen were killed during the protests and hundreds were injured.

Later on, the TLP and the government reached an agreement which till date remains undisclosed. The agreement led to the release of around 2,000 TLP activists including the party chief Saad Hussain Rizvi.

Under the deal, the government also lifted the ban on the TLP and removed the names of around 487 people, including TLP chief Saad Rizvi, from the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.