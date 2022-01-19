Lahore boy says no more free Dua, charges on Fiverr

Read the reviews, if you don't trust him

“I am tired of praying for free of cost so I am now charging for my services therefore I charge whatever the client asks for,” says Muhammad Kamran Akram, a student from Lahore.

Muhammad Kamran Akram says he is providing prayer (Dua) services through a freelancing app Fiverr account to make some money.

He charges for 15 dollars (Rs2,654) a single prayer and the time limit will be 24 hours

25 dollars (Rs4,423) for a prayer with a dia or clay oil lamp

45 dollars (Rs7,962) for prayers with a dia and food or niaz distribution among the poor

He says often people demand he prays at Data Darbar shrine therefore he is now charging for his travel expenses.

Clients who do not trust his services have been asked to read reviews or video call during the prayer, Akram says.