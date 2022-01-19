Wednesday, January 19, 2022  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > News

Lahore boy says no more free Dua, charges on Fiverr

Read the reviews, if you don't trust him

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

“I am tired of praying for free of cost so I am now charging for my services therefore I charge whatever the client asks for,” says Muhammad Kamran Akram, a student from Lahore.

Muhammad Kamran Akram says he is providing prayer (Dua) services through a freelancing app Fiverr account to make some money.

  • He charges for 15 dollars (Rs2,654) a single prayer and the time limit will be 24 hours
  • 25 dollars (Rs4,423) for a prayer with a dia or clay oil lamp
  • 45 dollars (Rs7,962) for prayers with a dia and food or niaz distribution among the poor

He says often people demand he prays at Data Darbar shrine therefore he is now charging for his travel expenses.

Clients who do not trust his services have been asked to read reviews or video call during the prayer, Akram says.

