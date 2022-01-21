Friday, January 21, 2022  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Lahore blast investigation, Pakistan reports highest Covid cases, PSL7 preparations

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
These are the stories, updates and developments we are following Friday, January 21, 2022.

Three people were killed and over 20 injured in a bomb explosion in Pan Mandi in Lahore’s New Anarkali Thursday afternoon.

A couple of hours after the blast, a Twitter handle purportedly from one Mureed Baloch said that Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Cylinder explodes in Lahore's Anarkali

You may want to read: Who formed the terror group behind Lahore bombing

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, however, has played down reports of claims from a previously unknown group.

Pakistan’s Covid-19 cases hit a peak with Karachi turning into a hotspot for what is being called the fifth wave of the pandemic.

Graph of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan since the start
The first case was reported Feb 2020 in Pakistan.

In the last 24 hours, 7,678 new cases registered and the fatal virus claimed 23 lives, according to the data shared by National Command and Operating Center (NCOC).

Pakistan Super League 7 will start at the National Stadium on January 27, where defending champions Multan Sultans will lock horns against Karachi Kings.

NCOC has given the nod for 25 percent crowd attendance for the Karachi leg of the tournament. Around 8,000 spectators will be allowed inside the venue each match day.

The Election Commission has released the polling schedule for the second phase of local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In the second phase, 18 districts of the KP province will go to the polls on March 2.

The protest against the Sindh Local Government Act 2021 passed by the Sindh Assembly in December escalated with joint opposition staging a rally in Hyderabad today (Friday).

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Grand Democratic Alliance will draw a crowd.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has already staged a sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly. The sit-in entered its 22nd day on Saturday and no end was in sight despite the Sindh government and JI holding talks to end the impasse.

