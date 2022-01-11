Lahore airport shut, flights canceled after dense fog

Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa woke up to a cloudy sky and hazy air. Dense fog blanketed several areas of the province Tuesday morning.

In Punjab, Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport was shut and the runway was closed after visibility fell to zero. Multiple national and international flight operations were canceled and delayed.

G9-852 Ras al Khaimah➡️Lahore (delayed till 1:00pm)

SV-736 Riyadh➡️Lahore (delayed till 2:05pm)

PA-413 Sharjah➡️Lahore (delayed till 9:15pm)

ER-524 Karachi ➡️Lahore (cancelled)

PA-410 Lahore➡️Dubai (delayed till 11:45pm)

PA-402 Lahore➡️Karachi (delayed till 12pm) — Samaa English (@SamaaEnglish) January 11, 2022

Motorway and highways were closed as well. Motorway M3 was closed from Lahore to Samandari, M11 was closed from Lahore to Sambrial, and M2 from Lahore to Sheikhupura. Heavy fog reduced visibility near N5 at Saeedabad, Sakrand, Moro, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Tando Masti, and Rohri in Sindh too.

The people of Lahore were hopeful rain would defuse smog and fog which have gripped the city in its vice for the past five months. But their expectation went to vain. The fog increased further.

Some residents of rural Punjab said the fog was so bad, it was hardly possible to look at someone standing at a distance of two feet. Similar was the case in villages of Sindh.

In Qasur a man died after a troller ran over a motorcycle. Another person was injured. the motorway police have advised drivers to turn on fog lights and drive at a very slow speed.

The Met Office has said fog in Punjab will persist for a few more days as the weather becomes chilly.