KP Assembly approves landmark bill against domestic abuse

Physical, mental and financial exploitation declared unlawful

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Saturday passed the KP Domestic Violence Against Women Act 2021 declaring physical, mental, and financial exploitation of women unlawful.

The violator of the law could face up to 5 years in jail or be punished with fines.

According to the bill, acts of physical, mental and financial exploitation against women would fall within the definition of “violence.”

The bill mentions that a district protection committee (DPC) would be formed in every district to ensure medical and legal aid and to provide shelter to the complainant if needed.

The government would also establish a toll-free helpline where incidents of domestic violence could be reported. It would also make arrangements for psychological counselling of the complainant or the complainee.

According to the bill, the Secretary of DPC will be bound to file a petition before a court within 15 days of the complaint, and the court would give its verdict within two months.

Monetary relief would also be provided to the victim as compensation, loss of earnings, medical expense or maintenance for the complainant or their children.

