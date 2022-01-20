KMC teams remove illegal structures amid drive against encroachments

The KMC anti-encroachment department continues to remove encroachments from different areas of Karachi.

The anti-encroachment teams on Thursday targeted three districts of Karachi, conducting anti-encroachment operations in East, South and Central districts.

KMC Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui monitored the drives.

In East District, the KMC anti-encroachment team removed encroachments from Lasbela Chowrangi to Garden East Signal.

They removed and confiscated cabins, pushcarts, tea-hotels items including tables and chairs laid on the footpaths and service roads.

In Central District, they carried out anti-encroachment drive at Taqi Plaza in North Nazimabad Block J.

The KMC teams demolished illegally constructed structures of buildings, stairs, shelters and sun sheds. Most of these structures had been constructed on service roads and footpaths.

In South District, the KMC team targeted the busiest area of Kharadar.

They confiscated hen cages, puncture shops’ paraphernalia, cabins, pushcarts and stalls.

The assistant commissioners, police, Rangers and city wardens from the respective areas accompanied the KMC teams during the anti-encroachment drives.

The KMC senior director said the anti-encroachment drives are being carried out on daily basis in all seven districts of Karachi on Supreme Court of Pakistan orders. Siddiqui says the on-going drives will continue at the same pace.