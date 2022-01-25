Tuesday, January 25, 2022  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1443
KDA Scheme-41 allottees protest against land grabbers

Say their plots have been encroached

Posted: Jan 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: OLX

The allottees of plots in sectors 10/4, 10/5 and 10/7 of Surjani Town Scheme-41 staged a protest at Karachi Development Authority (KDA) headquarters at Civic Center Monday.

They were protesting against the land grabbers, who have allegedly encroached their plots and are now selling them under “goth abad scheme.”

Goth abad scheme (village settlement scheme) is a ploy land grabbers use to encroach government land by building informal settlements.

The protesters said that the plots were auctioned in 1980 and they purchased them in 1982.

They demanded KDA to vacate the land as it is the land authority of Surjani Town Scheme-41.

“We have complete documentation verified by KDA and despite that, we don’t have the possession of plots,” said the allottees.

According to protesters, they first went to KDA Director General Asif Memon but he refused to meet with them.

“His staff keeps saying the DG is busy in a meeting and cannot meet us,” protesters complained.

On Monday, they met with KDA Land Management Director Waryal Indher who assured them of action against land grabbers.

Talking to SAMAA Digital, Indher said that over 100 plots measuring 120-sq yards, 200- sq yards and 400-sq yards were allotted by the KDA in 1980.

He said that KDA’s estate and enforcement department will conduct an anti-encroachment operation as soon as an officer takes charge as estate & enforcement director.

The position has been vacant for 10 days, after Khalid Zafar Hashmi was removed.

