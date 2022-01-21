Karachi’s temperature to dip to single digits over the weekend

A cold and dry spell with some gusty winds is likely to enter Karachi on Saturday and cause the mercury to dip to the single digits, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast.

On Friday, the city’s temperature was a warmish 21 degrees Celsius and it felt more humid as the rate was 87%.

The Met Office said westerly and northwesterly winds may enter the city, precipitating a cold weather week from Saturday. It may continue through to the end of January. Night temperatures may fall between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, another spell of heavy snowfall hit Murree. The department has issued a warning to the Punjab government as well.

Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwalli, Faisalabad, Jhang, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and adjoining areas will experience rain and snow with thunderstorms from Friday evening to Monday.

The PMD has alerted the authorities and advised them to take precautionary measures to prevent another tragedy in the hill station.

On January 8, a snow storm in Murree resulted in a human disaster. Twenty-two people froze to death after their cars got stuck in the snow. An inquiry revealed authorities in the hill station had not prepared for the snow forecast beforehand.





