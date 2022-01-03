Karachi: Every 1 out of 15 suspected Covid cases positive

Administrator Murtaza Wahab has revealed that the coronavirus infection rate in Karachi has crossed 6%. The majority of the cases reported in the city are of the Omicron variant.

At a press conference on Monday, he warned that in the upcoming weeks, the cases of the new strain will increase. “The situation in Karachi is alarming.”

Wahab advised people to get vaccinated, wear masks at all times, maintain social distancing, and avoid gatherings to protect themselves from the deadly virus. “For now, the Sindh government is not imposing any restrictions,” he added.

Pakistan’s coronavirus update as of January 3, 2022.

In Sindh, so far, 21 million people have been immunised against the virus. Of these, 11 million people have administered both doses.

“The total population of Sindh is approximately 50 million. We need to increase the number of vaccinated people in the province to curb the spread of the virus,” the administrator stressed.

Earlier in the day, Dr Faisal Sultan said that Karachi was the most affected city from Omicron. He revealed that the positivity ratio in the country, too, has increased. On Monday, Pakistan reported 700 new cases for the first time since October 2021.

#COVID19 Update: Symptoms of Omicron are similar, says Dr Faisal Sultan. It is a respiratory illness, cough, fever, body pain. Some get it mild (esp the vaccinated) but he precautions saying it is "mild" too soon. We'll know more when cases go up as to how it works in Pakistan — Samaa English (@SamaaEnglish) January 3, 2022

Booster shot

Booster shots are now available for the age of 30 years and above today.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, people who got both doses of their coronavirus vaccine at least six months back are eligible for the booster jab.

The vaccine will be administered free of cost. Only Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Pfizer will be given as booster shots. In Sindh, the booster service will be available at only three vaccination centers in Karachi: Dow Ojha Campus, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, and Children Hospital in District Central.