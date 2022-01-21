Strong and gusty winds batter Karachi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A cold and dry spell with gusty winds is likely to enter Karachi on Saturday and cause the mercury to dip to the single digits, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast.

On Friday, the city's temperature was a warmish 21 degrees Celsius and it felt more humid as the rate was 87%.

By mid-day, strong winds started blowing in the city causing roofs and walls in multiple areas to collapse. In Shershah Gulbai and North Nazimabad, two children died after a school wall collapsed. The bodies have been moved to the hospital.

According to the Met Office, due to a steep pressure gradient, strong winds from the west have started blowing with an average speed of 25-30kts. They are likely to persist till midnight.

People have been directed to stay away from signboards, old trees, and loose structures to prevent injuries.

On the other hand, visibility in a few areas dropped to zero because of which motorcyclists got into trouble.

Meanwhile, another cold wave is expected in Karachi starting Saturday. It may continue through to the end of January. Night temperatures may fall between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius.