Friday, January 21, 2022  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Strong and gusty winds batter Karachi

Two children die after school wall collapses

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

A cold and dry spell with gusty winds is likely to enter Karachi on Saturday and cause the mercury to dip to the single digits, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast.

On Friday, the city's temperature was a warmish 21 degrees Celsius and it felt more humid as the rate was 87%.

By mid-day, strong winds started blowing in the city causing roofs and walls in multiple areas to collapse. In Shershah Gulbai and North Nazimabad, two children died after a school wall collapsed. The bodies have been moved to the hospital.

According to the Met Office, due to a steep pressure gradient, strong winds from the west have started blowing with an average speed of 25-30kts. They are likely to persist till midnight.

People have been directed to stay away from signboards, old trees, and loose structures to prevent injuries.

On the other hand, visibility in a few areas dropped to zero because of which motorcyclists got into trouble.

Meanwhile, another cold wave is expected in Karachi starting Saturday. It may continue through to the end of January. Night temperatures may fall between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius.

 
Karachi Weather weather
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Cold weather, Karachi, weather, winter, gusty winds
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Blast in Lahore's Anarkali, three killed
Blast in Lahore’s Anarkali, three killed
SHC wants encroachments in Hassan Square immediately removed
SHC wants encroachments in Hassan Square immediately removed
Who formed the terror group behind Lahore bombing
Who formed the terror group behind Lahore bombing
Watch: CCTV footage show intensity of Anarkali blast
Watch: CCTV footage show intensity of Anarkali blast
Strong and gusty winds batter Karachi
Strong and gusty winds batter Karachi
FM Qureshi says Joe Biden's call ‘irrelevant’ now
FM Qureshi says Joe Biden’s call ‘irrelevant’ now
Cargo ship runs aground at Karachi port
Cargo ship runs aground at Karachi port
Rasheed plays down reports of new outfit and its claim
Rasheed plays down reports of new outfit and its claim
Indoor dining banned in big cities
Indoor dining banned in big cities
Lahore blast investigation, Pakistan reports highest Covid cases, PSL7 preparations
Lahore blast investigation, Pakistan reports highest Covid cases, PSL7 preparations
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.