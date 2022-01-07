Friday, January 7, 2022  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > News

Karachi temperature to drop tonight

No more chances of rain

Posted: Jan 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

After three days of rain, the Met Office has forecast a drop in Karachi's temperature starting Friday night. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the mercury will dip below eight degrees Celsius after sunset, while the temperature in the day is expected to stay near 20 degrees Celsius. This intense cold will persist till January 16, chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz cautioned. Another spell of westerly winds is likely to enter Sindh from Balochistan after that, he added. There are, however, no more chances of rain in Karachi. Earlier, Sarfaraz had said that this year, winter will last for more than 1.5 months and will intensify in January. The meteorologist explained that Karachi winter is directly proportional to the weather in Quetta. When the temperature drops there, the city becomes chilly. Karachi received its first spell of winter rain on January 4. Showers have been reported in other parts of the country as well. In Balochistan, particularly, rain and snow have brought life to a standstill.
Karachi weather updates
