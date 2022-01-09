Sunday, January 9, 2022  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi teenage girl found dead after fleeing home

Her father says she secretly kept a phone with her

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

FILE Photo: Online

A 17-year-old girl have been found dead in Karachi three days after she reportedly fled her home.

Her body was found near a pond in Steel Town’s Achar Goth area.

The police officials say the dead body appears two or three days old. 

The girl was identified by her father, who had on January 4 lodged a complaint with the Steel Town Police Station reporting that his daughter had gone missing after leaving home following a quarrel with other members of the family.

The father had also informed the police officials that after his daughter left home, they searched her personal belongings and found a mobile phone that she secretly kept with her and that was probably given to her by someone. 

The police lodged an FIR under section 365B (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel for marriage) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The search for the girl was still on when the police were informed about the body.

The body has been transferred to Jinnah hospital Karachi for the postmortem examination.

FaceBook WhatsApp
crimes against women
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi girl found dead, Karachi teenager girl found dead,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Murree snow: 22 tourists stranded in cars freeze to death
Murree snow: 22 tourists stranded in cars freeze to death
Murree disaster: Mothers, young children, groups of friends among dead
Murree disaster: Mothers, young children, groups of friends among dead
What caused Murree deaths: Hypothermia or suffocation in the car?
What caused Murree deaths: Hypothermia or suffocation in the car?
Tourists leave Murree as major roads reopen
Tourists leave Murree as major roads reopen
Tourists: Murree hotels forced people to sleep in cars
Tourists: Murree hotels forced people to sleep in cars
Karachi survives coldest night of the season, again
Karachi survives coldest night of the season, again
No decision taken on lockdown in Sindh, clarifies Murtaza Wahab
No decision taken on lockdown in Sindh, clarifies Murtaza Wahab
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's brother perishes in motorway crash
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s brother perishes in motorway crash
Ignoring Murree disaster, Usman Buzdar holds meeting on party issues
Ignoring Murree disaster, Usman Buzdar holds meeting on party issues
Govt bans entry to three tourism destinations amid heavy snowfall
Govt bans entry to three tourism destinations amid heavy snowfall
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.