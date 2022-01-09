Karachi teenage girl found dead after fleeing home

A 17-year-old girl have been found dead in Karachi three days after she reportedly fled her home.

Her body was found near a pond in Steel Town’s Achar Goth area.

The police officials say the dead body appears two or three days old.

The girl was identified by her father, who had on January 4 lodged a complaint with the Steel Town Police Station reporting that his daughter had gone missing after leaving home following a quarrel with other members of the family.

The father had also informed the police officials that after his daughter left home, they searched her personal belongings and found a mobile phone that she secretly kept with her and that was probably given to her by someone.

The police lodged an FIR under section 365B (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel for marriage) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The search for the girl was still on when the police were informed about the body.

The body has been transferred to Jinnah hospital Karachi for the postmortem examination.