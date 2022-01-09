Karachi survives coldest night of the season, again

Waking up in the morning during Karachi winters is a task. Especially if you have work on a Sunday. But this morning was a bit tougher. The air was cold enough to see traces of your breath. At 7am, the phone’s weather app showed the mercury had dropped to nine degrees Celsius.

At work, the Met Office confirmed the temperature. It also revealed that Karachi saw the coldest night of the season, once again. The repetition is a strange occurrence, the weather update pointed out.

Well, wearing two jackets was not exactly a bad idea.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the single-digit is the aftermath of the second spell of rain that showered Karachi earlier this week. The cold will stay the same till January 16, and might even intensify.

Wait, there’s some hope. The Met Office said that the temperature during the days is expected to stay between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius with some warm and soothing sunshine.

It added that the weather will remain dry and cold for the next 24 hours.