Karachi robbers shoot newly-wed man near Kashmir Road

A 28-year-old newly-wed man was shot dead in front of his family near Karachi’s Kashmir Road for resisting a robbery, the police said.

The incident took place Wednesday evening. Two women, the victim’s mother and sister, got off a rickshaw outside their house. According to the police, the suspect had been following them.

“The robber tried to snatch gold and money from the women at gun-point when the man, identified as Shahrukh, who was at home, came outside and tried to stop him,” the investigation officer said.

The suspect shot Shahrukh in front of his mother and sister and fled from the crime scene. The victim passed away on spot.

Witnesses say a number of people had gathered in the area when the crime took place but no one came for help.

Meanwhile, the police have obtained CCTV footage and have begun investigations. An FIR has, however, not been registered yet.

Street crimes are on the rise in Karachi, once again. Earlier, a Hindu trader was shot dead near Clifton’s Schon Circle. The 35-year-old man was followed by robbers when he left a bank. They looted Rs7.5 million from him and opened fire when the victim resisted.

The man was immediately taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.