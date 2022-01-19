Wednesday, January 19, 2022  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Karachi private school sweepers arrested for sexually harassing four-year-old student

FIR registered under attempt to rape

Posted: Jan 19, 2022
Two sweepers working at the Roots Millenium School in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar have been arrested for sexually harassing and attempting to rape a four-year-old boy.

Immediately after the child narrated the incident to his family, the four-year-old’s father reached the school and demanded the suspects be handed over to the police.

By the time we arrived, the sweepers had already fled, Naveed, the student’s father said, adding the administration has been pressuring them to keep the matter “under the table” for the sake of the school’s reputation.

The administration has, on the other hand, refused to talk to the media.

The police have registered an FIR at the area’s police station and begun investigating the case. It includes sections of attempt to rape.

The investigation officer told SAMAA TV that the child’s parents have taken two days to “think” over getting a medical exam of the student.

On Tuesday, PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh visited the four-year-old boy’s house and ensured the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

Rape and harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of harassment or rape, then you can contact the following organisations:

  • Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043
  • FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk
  • Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098
  • Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393
  • Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518
  • Pakistan Citizen portal

 
