Karachi private school sweepers arrested for sexually harassing four-year-old student

Two sweepers working at the Roots Millenium School in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar have been arrested for sexually harassing and attempting to rape a four-year-old boy.

Immediately after the child narrated the incident to his family, the four-year-old’s father reached the school and demanded the suspects be handed over to the police.

By the time we arrived, the sweepers had already fled, Naveed, the student’s father said, adding the administration has been pressuring them to keep the matter “under the table” for the sake of the school’s reputation.

The administration has, on the other hand, refused to talk to the media.

The police have registered an FIR at the area’s police station and begun investigating the case. It includes sections of attempt to rape.

The investigation officer told SAMAA TV that the child’s parents have taken two days to “think” over getting a medical exam of the student.

On Tuesday, PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh visited the four-year-old boy’s house and ensured the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

