Karachi man serving life sentence secures A1 grade, prestigious scholarship

Cramped in a single cell, prisoners in Karachi’s Central Jail are ecstatic. The intermediate examination result of their fellow inmates is out. Seven of them got an A grade while 11 got an A1 grade.

Muhammad Naeem Shah, who is serving life imprisonment, secured 954 marks out of 1100. His meritorious performance earned him a scholarship from the prestigious Institute of Chartered Accountant Pakistan.

But, Naeem has been jailed for 25 years. His chances of benefitting from this scholarship are slim as he still has eight more years left to serve.

Naeem was arrested in a murder case in 2011.

For him, it is an honor to get the scholarship while serving his punishment.

Naeem and other prisoners are provided with books and teachers inside the prison. Their families can also bring them books.

Their theory and practical exams are conducted inside the prison under the supervision of an invigilator.

Naeem has requested the government to release him on parole so that he can continue his education. His last hope is an appeal filed in the Sindh High Court to commute his sentence.