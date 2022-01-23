Karachi lockdown, weather updates, Yemen under attack

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, January 23, 2022:

The Sindh government has decided to impose a micro-smart lockdown in dozens of Karachi neighborhoods after 106 cases of Omicron variants were reported in District Central. The decision comes as at least 33 trainee doctors tested positive for Covid-19 at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Karachi.

Statistics 23 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 58,334

Positive Cases: 7586

Positivity %: 13.00%

Deaths :20

Patients on Critical Care: 1,083 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has revised precautionary measures for mosques and other places of worship across Pakistan. This time, the stress is on vaccination. Only vaccinated people would be allowed into places of worship, where six feet distance would be maintained between people.

The forum, in a series of tweets, also debunked some misinformation, regarding a nationwide lockdown, Saturday night.





Weather across Pakistan is having some major mood swings. After a two-day break, the chilly breeze has returned to Karachi. According to the met department, the cold will persist till January 27.

Meanwhile, Quetta received “record-breaking” snowfall on Saturday. People headed out and had a time of their lives. A number of tourists were, however, stuck in a traffic jam on Hanna Urak Road — a popular tourist destination.

In Murree, a snowstorm is brewing. Experts have issued a warning of road closures and land sliding due to heavy snowfall Saturday and Sunday. The government has chalked out a plan this time. Only 8,000 cars are allowed in the hillstation.

A “horrific” airstrike on a Yemeni prison has left hundreds dead or missing, AFP reported on Friday, a night after the deadly bombing.

#YemenUnderAttack Saudi-led airstrike on Yemen, at least 70 people dead till now, Country loses internet connection. Humanity also DIED. #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/lCERInljS9 — Shilpa Thakur (@Shilpaa30thakur) January 22, 2022

Gruesome scenes came to light in Saada, heartland of the Huthi rebel movement, as rescue workers pulled bodies from destroyed prison buildings and piled up mangled corpses, according to footage released by the insurgents.

More than 200 people have been rushed into the hospital. The doctors say they are now overwhelmed and can’t take any more patients. The strikes come five days after the Iran-backed Huthis claimed a drone-and-missile attack on the United Arab Emirates that killed three people and prompted warnings of reprisals.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will answer phone calls from the general public on Sunday in a televised appearance. The program Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam will start at 3:00pm.

People can call on the number 0519224900 and voice their issues to the premier exclusively. The telephonic conversations would be aired live on television, radio, and digital media, said Senator Faisal Javed.

In a tweet on Saturday, PM Khan said that the international community is obligated to aid Afghan citizens under the principle of Responsibility to Protect (R2P), adopted unanimously by the United Nations.