Karachi Green Line to expand operations from Monday

The Green Line bus rapid transit project in Karachi is expanding its operations beginning Monday.

All of the 80 buses will be on the tracks and the service will be available from 7am to 10pm, according to officials.

The 18-meter long articulated bus has 40 seats but a much larger overall capacity for passengers.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Project Manager Abdul Aziz offered some tips on buying tickets.

He said the minimum fare has been set at Rs15, but travellers need to buy an Rs55 ticket as tickets with smaller denominations were not being sold.

For people who travel only two or three kilometres, buying an Rs100 pass would be more economical, he said adding that passengers would be charged only for the distance covered.

According to Aziz, the system has been designed on a pay as you go principle. If you travel from Numaish to Patel Para you would be charged Rs15 only, he said.

After the project becomes fully operational, around 135,000 commuters will benefit from it, officials say.

The operation hours could be extended if the need arises, they said.

Meanwhile, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has said that the city administration was planning to introduce 250 buses in Karachi.

He said the first consignment of the buses will arrive on January 31.