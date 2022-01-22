Karachi Green Line buses pelted with stones

Karachi Green Line bus rapid transit project operator has registered a complaint with the police saying the buses have been pelted with stone during their operation.

Federal IT Minister Aminul Haq, in a statement, has expressed concerns over the reports of stone-pelting and has held the ‘transport mafia’ responsible for the attacks.

The stone-pelting damaged the windows of at least one bus.

Karachi Central District Senior Superintendent of Police says the stones were thrown by children from the slums straddling the Green Line track.

The SSP has ordered the local SHO to trace the children who threw stones.

According to a statement released by Sindh Police, Karachi Additional Inspector General Imran Yaqub Minhas has instructed police officials to increase patrolling along the Green Line track.

However, Federal Minister Aminul Haq says that he has received reports of stonepelting at “some stations” of the BRT project.

Aminul Haq said that the transport mafia was not ready to accept a modern transportation system in the city.

He said it was the responsibility of the Sindh government to provide security for the Green Line buses. Citizens of Karachi should also foil the plans against the Green Line project, he said.

Karachi’s Green Line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on December 10. It started commercial operations on December 25 and became fully operational on January 10.

There are 80 buses that run on the tracks from 7am to 10pm, according to officials.





Photo: Online



It runs from Numaish Chowrangi to Abdullah Chowrangi in Surjani Town with 22 stations in between. The full-length journey will take 45 minutes.

The 18-meter-long articulated bus has 40 seats but a much larger overall capacity for passengers.