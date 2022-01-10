Karachi, brace yourself for another chilly week

Karachi shivered when the temperature dropped to nine degrees Celsius last week. Well, you would need more layers this week because the mercury will further drop.

On Monday, the Met Office forecasted that Karachi will remain super chilly throughout the week. “The lowest temperature is expected to stay between eight and 10 degrees Celsius.”

For the next 24 hours, the weather is expected to be dry with cold winds and cooler nights. People are likely to wake up to foggy mornings which will later subside.

On Monday, northwestern winds started blowing in the city at 5km per hour. Humidity in the air was recorded at 90%.

Earlier, on January 9, Karachi saw another coldest night of the season.

Balochistan floods



Rain and snow bring life to a standstill in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, floods have severely affected Balochistan. In the rains that showered the province last week, three children were killed and several people injured.

More than 166 houses have been reduced to rubble and people have been forced to sleep on the streets in freezing temperatures. The worst-affected areas are Kharan, Turbat, and Gwadar among others, according to the Disaster Management Authority.

In Ziarat and adjoining cities, roads were blocked after heavy snowfall. The government has begun clearing roads. The Met office has, on the other hand, warned that the temperature in Balochistan will further drop in the next 24 hours.