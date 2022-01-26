Wednesday, January 26, 2022  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi anti-encroachment: Two KMC officers injured in clash near Lighthouse

Stoned hurled at them

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Two employees of Karachi Metropolitan Corportation were injured during a clash with residents during an anti-encroachment operation in District South Wednesday afternoon.

When the KMC team reached Lighthouse, unidentified men attacked them and beat them up with sticks. They hurled stones at the vehicles accompanying the team as well.

The injured people were immediately moved to the hospital.

A police contingent, too, has reached the site and are trying to handle the situation. Due to the unrest, roads leading to the Lighthouse were choked.

The drive was, however, not halted. Officials removed cabins, stalls, push-carts and other items laid on roads and demolished extra portions, shutters, stairs and walls constructed in front of other shops.

The assistant commissioners, police, Rangers and city wardens from the respective areas accompanied the KMC teams during the anti-encroachment drives.

The KMC senior director said the anti-encroachment drives are being carried out on daily basis in all seven districts of Karachi on Supreme Court of Pakistan orders. 

 
anti-encroachment operation Karachi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
anti-encroachment operation, karachi district south, KMC
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan slides 16 spots on Transparency International’s corruption index
Pakistan slides 16 spots on Transparency International’s corruption index
School trip turns tragedy as boat capsizes in Khanpur Dam
School trip turns tragedy as boat capsizes in Khanpur Dam
Police tear gas MQM marchers outside CM House Karachi
Police tear gas MQM marchers outside CM House Karachi
Most men suffer from psychogenic impotence
Most men suffer from psychogenic impotence
Faisalabad couple beat up stepdaughter for eating without permission
Faisalabad couple beat up stepdaughter for eating without permission
Shahzeb Khan murder: Media can't influence the court, says SC
Shahzeb Khan murder: Media can’t influence the court, says SC
Chughtai Lab fined for issuing 'incorrect' Covid test results
Chughtai Lab fined for issuing ‘incorrect’ Covid test results
Cabinet grants license to Q-Airways, approves new plea bargain law
Cabinet grants license to Q-Airways, approves new plea bargain law
Weather update, PM to inaugurate Sehat Card, MQM Karachi rally
Weather update, PM to inaugurate Sehat Card, MQM Karachi rally
E-commerce guarantees home delivery of weapons across Pakistan
E-commerce guarantees home delivery of weapons across Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.