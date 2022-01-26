Karachi anti-encroachment: Two KMC officers injured in clash near Lighthouse

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Two employees of Karachi Metropolitan Corportation were injured during a clash with residents during an anti-encroachment operation in District South Wednesday afternoon.

When the KMC team reached Lighthouse, unidentified men attacked them and beat them up with sticks. They hurled stones at the vehicles accompanying the team as well.

The injured people were immediately moved to the hospital.

A police contingent, too, has reached the site and are trying to handle the situation. Due to the unrest, roads leading to the Lighthouse were choked.

The drive was, however, not halted. Officials removed cabins, stalls, push-carts and other items laid on roads and demolished extra portions, shutters, stairs and walls constructed in front of other shops.

The assistant commissioners, police, Rangers and city wardens from the respective areas accompanied the KMC teams during the anti-encroachment drives.

The KMC senior director said the anti-encroachment drives are being carried out on daily basis in all seven districts of Karachi on Supreme Court of Pakistan orders.