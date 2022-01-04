Tuesday, January 4, 2022  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > News

Karachi accounts for 75% of positive cases since fifth wave

The city is most affected by Omicron

Posted: Jan 4, 2022
Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

The rapid surge in Covid-19 cases has indicated the beginning of the fifth wave of the pandemic. And most of the cases have been reported from Karachi.

Karachi reported more than 75% of the coronavirus cases because the city was the most affected by Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19.

After the massive increase in cases in Karachi and Hyderabad, a task force meeting was chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

They were briefed that 261 cases were reported in Sindh on December 4 but after one month the number increased to 403.

The CM directed the authorities to increase vaccinations in Karachi and Hyderabad and take action against those who violate SOPs.

According to experts, the new variant is spreading faster than Delta but as genome sequencing is rarely performed on patients in Pakistan they main assumption is that the rise in cases seems to be a result of the Omicron variant’s transmission.

“This new variant has the potential to expand four times faster than Delta because we’ve seen such a rapid increase in cases when Covid-19 started,” epidemiologist Dr Rana Jawad Asghar said.

No immediate restrictions in Sindh

Administrator Murtaza Wahab warned at a press conference on Monday that in the upcoming weeks, the cases of the new strain will increase. “The situation in Karachi is alarming.”

Wahab advised people to get vaccinated, wear masks at all times, maintain social distancing, and avoid gatherings to protect themselves from the deadly virus. “For now, the Sindh government is not imposing any restrictions,” he added.

Fifth wave confirmed

The NCOC on Monday held a review meeting. “The fifth wave of COVID-19 which is Omicron-driven is spreading at a great pace,” a statement said later.

“The forum agreed to taking strict measures regarding obligatory vaccination regime,” the statement said.

