Tuesday, January 11, 2022  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Justice Bandial to become chief justice next

He will serve for 19 months

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago

The Ministry of Law and Justice has started working on the summary to appoint Justice Umer Ata Bandial as the 28th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, SAMAA TV has reported.

The ministry will send the summary to President Arif Alvi for approval.

Justice Bandial will be sworn into office February 22 after the current Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed retires February 21.

Constitutionally, a chief justice retires after reaching the age of 65, also called the age of superannuation. After retirement, the senior-most judge becomes the chief justice.

The president only issues the notification of the appointment and has otherwise no role in the appointment of chief justice.

Currently, Justice Bandial is the senior-most judge in the apex court.

Justice Bandial will serve for 19 months till September 16, 2023. He will be followed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who will stay in the office till October 25, 2024.

Justice Isa will be replaced by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, who will work as chief justice till August 4, 2025. After him, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will become the top judge till November 26, 2027.

He will be followed by Justice Munib Akhtar who will serve till December 13, 2028. After him, Justice Yahya Afridi will be the coutry’s top jurist till January 22, 2030.

The retirement of Justice Afridi in 2030 will be a historic moment. He is likely to be replaced by Justice Ayesha Malik, who will be the first woman chief justice of Pakistan.

Earlier this month, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has approved her elevation to the Supreme Court as a judge. She is poised to become the first woman judge at the apex court.

The nomination needs to be endorsed by the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges. However, approval by the parliamentary panel is considered a mere formal requirement. Hence, people have reason to believe that for the first time in history, a woman has made it to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Justice Gulzar Ahmed Justice Qazi Faez Isa supreme court of pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
who will be the next chief justice of Pakistan, next chief justice of Pakistan, when will gulzar ahmed retires
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Murree hotel owners respond to allegations of jacking up prices
Murree hotel owners respond to allegations of jacking up prices
Viral video: 'Murree hotels forced people to sleep in cars'
Viral video: ‘Murree hotels forced people to sleep in cars’
Video: VIP hospital room where Shahrukh Jatoi was illegally staying
Video: VIP hospital room where Shahrukh Jatoi was illegally staying
Monal restaurant sealed on court orders to protect Margalla Hills
Monal restaurant sealed on court orders to protect Margalla Hills
Karachi, brace yourself for another chilly week
Karachi, brace yourself for another chilly week
TTP’s spokesperson Muhammad Khorasani reported killed in Afghanistan
TTP’s spokesperson Muhammad Khorasani reported killed in Afghanistan
Three Murree hotels sealed for overcharging tourists
Three Murree hotels sealed for overcharging tourists
Why should hafiz-e-Quran students be given extra marks: SC
Why should hafiz-e-Quran students be given extra marks: SC
More people leave for Murree as stranded tourists 'walk' back
More people leave for Murree as stranded tourists ‘walk’ back
NA debates Murree disaster before SBP autonomy, mini-budget vote
NA debates Murree disaster before SBP autonomy, mini-budget vote
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.