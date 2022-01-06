Thursday, January 6, 2022  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > News

Justice Ayesha Malik poised to become first woman SC judge

JCP approves her nomination as Supreme Court lawyers observe strike

Posted: Jan 6, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

Justice Ayesha Malik

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has approved the elevation of Justice Ayesha Malik to the Supreme Court of Pakistan as a judge. She is poised to become the first woman judge at the apex court.

The JCP approved her name in a 5 to 4 vote.

The nomination needs to be endorsed by the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges.

It is the second time that the JCP has deliberated on Justice Ayesha Malik’s name in its meeting. In September 2021, a JCP meeting ended without a decision on Justice Ayesha Malik’s appointment to the Supreme Court.

Lawyers’ bodies had protested her elevation to the Supreme Court, claiming the move would violate the seniority principle.

On September 9, four members of the JCP voted in favour of her appointment and four in opposition. The ninth member Justice Qazi Faiz Isa did not attend the meeting as he was not in the country.

Justice Malik is a judge at the Lahore High Court. Her name was again proposed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan for the elevation to the Supreme Court of Pakistan last month.

On a call from the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), lawyers on Thursday observed a complete strike at the apex court as the JCP met to decide her nomination.

Reports say Justice Qazi Faez Issa was among the four members of the JCP who on Thursday opposed the elevation of Justice Ayesha Malik to the Supreme Court.

‘Glass ceiling has been shattered’

The approval by the parliamentary panel is considered a mere formal requirement. Hence, people have reason to believe that for the first time in the 74 history of Pakistan a woman has made it to Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Social media is abuzz with the news and comments.

“The glass ceiling has been shattered. Judicial Commission of Pakistan approves nomination of Justice Ayesha Malik for her appointment as Supreme Court Judge,” TV anchor Maria Memon posted on her Instagram profile,

PTI MNA Maleeka Bokhari congratulated the Pakistani nation for “an Important & defining moment in our country.”

She also referred to the “shattering glass ceilings.”

