Monday, January 24, 2022  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

JI warns of blocking entry points to Karachi

Sirajul Haq says protracted battle may damage PPP

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has issued a two-day ultimatum to the Sindh government, saying that if its demands were not met, the party would block five entry points into Karachi.

The ultimatum was issued by JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman addressing a sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly on Sunday night.

The JI activists have been staging a sit-in for the past 24 days against the local government act passed by the Sindh Assembly. On Sunday, JI Chief Sirajul Haq addressed the gathering.

Sirajul Haq warned the Sindh government that a protracted battle over the issue would damage the Pakistan Peoples Party.

He said that there was a possibility that when Bilawal Bhutto Zardari begins his long march on Islamabad on February 27, people from Sindh may march on Bilawal House in Karachi.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said when the JI begins its sit-ins at the entry points to Karachi, it will not allow any vehicles, except ambulances, to pass through the road.

He also take a dig at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Grand Democratic Alliance, who on January 15 had announced that if the local bodies act was not withdrawn in one week, they would shut down major cities in the Sindh province.

“Where are those who gave one week ultimatum. They should have been staging a sit-in at the Bilawal House today,” Rehman said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ji
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Jamaaat-e-Islami ultimatum, JI to block entry points to Karachi, JI sit in warning,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran Khan: If ousted, I will be a bigger threat
Imran Khan: If ousted, I will be a bigger threat
More cold weather forecast for Karachi
More cold weather forecast for Karachi
Karachi lockdown, weather updates, Yemen under attack
Karachi lockdown, weather updates, Yemen under attack
PTI names Hammad Azhar as Lahore mayoral candidate
PTI names Hammad Azhar as Lahore mayoral candidate
Maryam Nawaz reacts to Imran Khan’s warning
Maryam Nawaz reacts to Imran Khan’s warning
Explosion in Kohat leaves four dead, one child injured
Explosion in Kohat leaves four dead, one child injured
PM Khan to answer phone calls from citizens today
PM Khan to answer phone calls from citizens today
Security guard, two policemen arrested for short term kidnappings
Security guard, two policemen arrested for short term kidnappings
Landslide, snowfall kill 12 people in KP, Balochistan
Landslide, snowfall kill 12 people in KP, Balochistan
Sindh bans sailing, swimming in the sea
Sindh bans sailing, swimming in the sea
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.