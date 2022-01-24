JI warns of blocking entry points to Karachi

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has issued a two-day ultimatum to the Sindh government, saying that if its demands were not met, the party would block five entry points into Karachi.

The ultimatum was issued by JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman addressing a sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly on Sunday night.

The JI activists have been staging a sit-in for the past 24 days against the local government act passed by the Sindh Assembly. On Sunday, JI Chief Sirajul Haq addressed the gathering.

Sirajul Haq warned the Sindh government that a protracted battle over the issue would damage the Pakistan Peoples Party.

He said that there was a possibility that when Bilawal Bhutto Zardari begins his long march on Islamabad on February 27, people from Sindh may march on Bilawal House in Karachi.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said when the JI begins its sit-ins at the entry points to Karachi, it will not allow any vehicles, except ambulances, to pass through the road.

He also take a dig at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Grand Democratic Alliance, who on January 15 had announced that if the local bodies act was not withdrawn in one week, they would shut down major cities in the Sindh province.

“Where are those who gave one week ultimatum. They should have been staging a sit-in at the Bilawal House today,” Rehman said.