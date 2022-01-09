JI vows to expand protest to several areas of Karachi

The Jamaat-e-Islami has vowed to expand its protest against the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021 to several areas of Karachi.

The announcement came on Sunday when the JI sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly entered in its tenth day.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem said that a protest would be staged on the Sharae Faisal while rallies would march from Quaidabad to Drigh Road.

Additionally, he said, the JI workers will stage sit-ins at major roads and intersections.

The JI Karachi chief had earlier said that the provincial government has taken over the transport system, dispensaries, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Sobhraj Maternity Hospital, and the solid waste management under the new LG law. The “anti-people” bill would further limit the local bodies powers, he had said.

Responding to the allegation of creating ethnic divides by the Pakistan Peoples Party, Hafiz Naeem said that JI is not an ethnic party and it does not promote ethnicity but believes in engaging with the people.

Contrary to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), JI has been opposing the politics of division since its inception, he added.