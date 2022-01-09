Sunday, January 9, 2022  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

JI vows to expand protest to several areas of Karachi

Workers to stage sit-ins at intersections

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman. PHOTO FILE

The Jamaat-e-Islami has vowed to expand its protest against the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021 to several areas of Karachi.

The announcement came on Sunday when the JI sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly entered in its tenth day.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem said that a protest would be staged on the Sharae Faisal while rallies would march from Quaidabad to Drigh Road.

Additionally, he said, the JI workers will stage sit-ins at major roads and intersections.

The JI Karachi chief had earlier said that the provincial government has taken over the transport system, dispensaries, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Sobhraj Maternity Hospital, and the solid waste management under the new LG law. The “anti-people” bill would further limit the local bodies powers, he had said.

Responding to the allegation of creating ethnic divides by the Pakistan Peoples Party, Hafiz Naeem said that JI is not an ethnic party and it does not promote ethnicity but believes in engaging with the people.

Contrary to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), JI has been opposing the politics of division since its inception, he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ji
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Murree snow: 22 tourists stranded in cars freeze to death
Murree snow: 22 tourists stranded in cars freeze to death
Murree disaster: Mothers, young children, groups of friends among dead
Murree disaster: Mothers, young children, groups of friends among dead
What caused Murree deaths: Hypothermia or suffocation in the car?
What caused Murree deaths: Hypothermia or suffocation in the car?
Tourists leave Murree as major roads reopen
Tourists leave Murree as major roads reopen
Tourists: Murree hotels forced people to sleep in cars
Tourists: Murree hotels forced people to sleep in cars
Karachi survives coldest night of the season, again
Karachi survives coldest night of the season, again
No decision taken on lockdown in Sindh, clarifies Murtaza Wahab
No decision taken on lockdown in Sindh, clarifies Murtaza Wahab
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's brother perishes in motorway crash
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s brother perishes in motorway crash
Ignoring Murree disaster, Usman Buzdar holds meeting on party issues
Ignoring Murree disaster, Usman Buzdar holds meeting on party issues
Punjab govt plans Murree reforms as investigation reveals flaws
Punjab govt plans Murree reforms as investigation reveals flaws
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.