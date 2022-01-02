JI Karachi sit-in, Hindu Yatris in Karak, Omicron cases

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly in Karachi has entered its third day. The protests are being led by Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman against the recently passed local government bill. The party has announced a “historic” rally on Monday by JI women. Several roads in the city, especially Sharae Faisal and I.I Chundrigrar Road, are expected to be closed for traffic.

Jamaat-e-Islami workers from Karachi District East stage a sit-in on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a virtual dialogue with global Muslim scholars on Saturday. He discussed the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) and their implementation in societies today. The second part of the conversation will be telecast today at 2pm.

The Pakistan International Airline or PIA has flown 159 Indian Hindu yatris from Lahore to Peshawar en route to Karak, where they would visit a century-old temple.

The national flag carrier on Saturday operated a special flight to facilitate the Indian pilgrims, who earlier in the day arrived in Pakistan through the Wagah-Attari border.

The new Omicron variant of coronavirus is rapidly tightening its vice around Pakistan. So far, 100 cases of the strain have been reported in the country with the highest number of cases in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.

In two weeks, Pakistan has reported over 100 cases of the new Omicron variant. Experts have warned the country may have entered the 5th wave of Covid-19.



According to health authorities, Omicron spreads four times faster than the Delta variant pic.twitter.com/J9T90w0IGo — Samaa Health (@HealthSamaa) January 1, 2022

Experts have warned that the transmissibility of the new variant is higher than the Delta variant, but it isn’t as severe as the prior. Meanwhile, Pakistan has achieved its aim to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of the year.

The opposition, PML-N and PPP, has demanded PM Imran Khan’s resignation once again after the government increased petrol prices by Rs4 per litre on New Year’s Eve.

If you haven’t already, go visit the 16th Karachi International Book Fair at the Expo Centre before it ends Monday. SAMAA Digital’s Usman Shahid brings you a guide to what not to miss at the fair this year.