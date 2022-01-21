Jail ward to be set up at JPMC Karachi

The Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center in Karachi is preparing to set up a temporary jail ward in the old building of the hospital. The proposal would soon be sent to the Sindh health secretary for approval.

The separate jail ward has been planned amid growing concerns about influential prisoners using illness as an excuse to get admitted to hospitals and prolong their stay at comfortable hospital rooms.

JPMC Executive Director Shahid Rasool confirmed to SAMAA Digitial that a special jail ward would be set up in the hospital to treat and hospitalize prisoners.

At present prisoners with serious illnesses are kept at the special ward of the hospital due to the lack of a jail ward. This allows them to use their political influence to get several benefits and ensure a comfortable stay.

Rasool said that a temporary jail ward would be set up in the orthopedic ward of the old surgical building of Jinnah hospital. The ward will have to relocate after some time because the old building is to be demolished.

No prisoners are admitted at the hospital as of now, he added.

The orthopedic ward was shifted from the old building after the construction of the new OPD medical complex.

The Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi already has a jail ward where prisoners are treated and hospitalized if needed.

The health ministry had allocated funds for setting up a jail ward in the JPMC ten years ago.