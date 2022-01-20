Thursday, January 20, 2022  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1443
It wasn’t donkey meat, says Karachi police after viral video

Incident started a civil war on Twitter

Posted: Jan 20, 2022
The Karachi police have been trying to convince people that there was no evidence of donkeys being slaughtered and their meat being sold at slaughterhouses in the city.

What had them flustered? A video that went viral Wednesday.

Residents of New Karachi called the authorities earlier this week when they saw donkeys in a slaughterhouse. A clip circulating on social media shows around seven donkeys standing there. There was blood all over the place.

Just adjacent to them sat five men, presumably butchers, cutting and slicing meat into small pieces. The unpleasant view didn't just evoke disgust in people but also a concern. Are they eating donkey meat?

Meanwhile, the incident has turned into a civil war on Twitter.

Karachi v/s Lahore

The people of Lahore saw a golden chance and didn't let it go.

The city has been at the center of a running joke for years that donkey meat is rife at Lahore restaurants. This happened after the Punjab Food Authority sealed several eateries for selling donkey meat in 2015.

Since then, this has been Karachi's favorite comeback whenever it's mocked by Lahore over trash or eating gutka.

Twitter erupted into a frenzy as Lahore’s residents didn’t let go of this chance to cash on their gotcha moment.

 
