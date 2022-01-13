Ismail rejects ‘minus Imran’ amid reports of in-house change

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that without Imran Khan the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is nothing and no one can run it.

His statement comes amid reports that opposition parties were planning to bring about an in-house change to replace Iman Khan with a new prime minister.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live, Governor Ismail played down the reports of a heated exchange between Imran Khan and Pervez Khattak on Thursday.

The host Nadeem Malik said that there were reports in Islamabad that after the passage of the mini-budget from the National Assembly, the major opposition parties were planning to introduce a no-confidence motion in Parliament to bring about an in-house change and the new prime minister would hold general elections within 90 days.

Governor Ismail, however, said that the opposition parties were not capable of staging a move against the government.

He said the reports of opposition plans against the PTI government first surfaced within three months after the government was formed.

To a question about “two persons” in the PTI who wanted to replace Imran Khan, Ismail categorically said that the PTI existed because of Imran Khan. “Minus Imran Khan PTI is nothing. There is no one who could run the party,” he said.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that he sees a future for the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party but the future of their leaders Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari has ended.

He was speaking at the Parliament House.

Malik says Fawad’s statement was significant in the current political context.

PMLN’s Talal Chaudhry confirmed the reports that there were plans to install an “interim prime minister” who would hold general elections.

“We are supporting the in-house change not for taking power but for the new elections,” Talal Chaudhry said speaking on Nadeem Malik Live.

He indicated the PMLN was ready to support a candidate from other opposition parties to be elected as interim prime minister.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the PMLN first believed that it should allow the PTI to complete its five-year term but now they were ready to support “any method” to remove the government.

Talal Chaudhry said that the discussion on in-house change would be finalized before March 15.

The date is significant because the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement plans to march on Islamabad on March 23.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Salim Mandviwalla, speaking to Nadeem Malik, said that chances for the success of a no-confidence motion were promising because the voting would be held through a secret ballot.