Islamabad issues red alert over possible flash floods

Soan, Korang rivers likely to flood

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jan 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Online

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad has issued a red alert over “possible flooding” caused by rain forecast in the federal capital this week.

The Islamabad administration said that the following areas are expected to be inundated with rainwater following the heavy rains:

  • Sector E-11
  • Soan Gardens
  • Bhara Kahu
  • Korang Nullah and adjoining areas

According to the advisory, a control room will be effective 24/7 which will respond to flood-related issues as a “top priority”.

The teams of Fire Operations and Urban Search and Rescue have been set on high alert to respond to emergency calls, it said.

Soan and Korang rivers, as well as the Simly and Rawal dams, near Islamabad and Rawalpindi, can also flood.

The administration has imposed an emergency in the hospitals ahead of the possible destruction due to the rains forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office has forecast moderate to heavy rain in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. It also issued a warning of downpour-induced landslides and flash floods for upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan.

