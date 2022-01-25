IHC issues new coronavirus SOPs for courts

The 5th coronavirus wave has tightly gripped Pakistan in its vice. To prevent rising infections, the Islamabad High Court has issued restrictions for all courts.

Here are the new SOPs:

All the courts will work five days a week. Saturdays and Sundays will be off.

Hearings for bails, issuance of warrants, and other important cases will be fixed prior.

For suspects who test positive, a 5-day quarantine is compulsory.

Biometric verification of affidavits will be prohibited when filing an application.

Employees of the lower and higher courts will be exempted from biometric attendance.

Courtrooms to be regularly sanitised

The precautionary measures were announced after nearly 20 judges in Islamabad tested positive for the deadly virus. At least 58 employees of district courts, too, have been infected.

On Tuesday, the capital saw a record increase in its positivity rate to over 20%. According the district health officer, out of 8,432 tests conducted, 1,836 came out positive.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s active number of Covid-19 cases has increased by seven times in less than a month. In the last 24 hours, as many as 6,357 coronavirus cases were reported nationwide. Consequently, the positivity rate has climbed to 12.81%.