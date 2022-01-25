Tuesday, January 25, 2022  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

IHC issues new coronavirus SOPs for courts

Five-day quarantine mandatory

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 25, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 25, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A picture of the Islamabad High Court. Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
The 5th coronavirus wave has tightly gripped Pakistan in its vice. To prevent rising infections, the Islamabad High Court has issued restrictions for all courts. Here are the new SOPs: All the courts will work five days a week. Saturdays and Sundays will be off. Hearings for bails, issuance of warrants, and other important cases will be fixed prior. For suspects who test positive, a 5-day quarantine is compulsory. Biometric verification of affidavits will be prohibited when filing an application. Employees of the lower and higher courts will be exempted from biometric attendance.Courtrooms to be regularly sanitised The precautionary measures were announced after nearly 20 judges in Islamabad tested positive for the deadly virus. At least 58 employees of district courts, too, have been infected. On Tuesday, the capital saw a record increase in its positivity rate to over 20%. According the district health officer, out of 8,432 tests conducted, 1,836 came out positive. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s active number of Covid-19 cases has increased by seven times in less than a month. In the last 24 hours, as many as 6,357 coronavirus cases were reported nationwide. Consequently, the positivity rate has climbed to 12.81%.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The 5th coronavirus wave has tightly gripped Pakistan in its vice. To prevent rising infections, the Islamabad High Court has issued restrictions for all courts.

Here are the new SOPs:

  • All the courts will work five days a week. Saturdays and Sundays will be off.
  • Hearings for bails, issuance of warrants, and other important cases will be fixed prior.
  • For suspects who test positive, a 5-day quarantine is compulsory.
  • Biometric verification of affidavits will be prohibited when filing an application.
  • Employees of the lower and higher courts will be exempted from biometric attendance.
  • Courtrooms to be regularly sanitised

The precautionary measures were announced after nearly 20 judges in Islamabad tested positive for the deadly virus. At least 58 employees of district courts, too, have been infected.

On Tuesday, the capital saw a record increase in its positivity rate to over 20%. According the district health officer, out of 8,432 tests conducted, 1,836 came out positive.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s active number of Covid-19 cases has increased by seven times in less than a month. In the last 24 hours, as many as 6,357 coronavirus cases were reported nationwide. Consequently, the positivity rate has climbed to 12.81%.

 
Coronavirus islamabad high court
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
coronavirus, Pakistan, Islamabad High Court, covid cases on the rise,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
SHC orders demolition of KDA Officers Sports Complex in Gulistan-e-Johar
SHC orders demolition of KDA Officers Sports Complex in Gulistan-e-Johar
DHA residents go to court for water, again
DHA residents go to court for water, again
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi's Saddar, Clifton
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s Saddar, Clifton
Snowfall stops in northern areas, Karachi shivers
Snowfall stops in northern areas, Karachi shivers
Another PIA flight attendant escapes in Canada
Another PIA flight attendant escapes in Canada
Journalist shot dead in car outside Lahore Press Club
Journalist shot dead in car outside Lahore Press Club
Slow trials? Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM accountability advisor
Slow trials? Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM accountability advisor
Zahir Jaffer back on his feet after declared 'medically fit'
Zahir Jaffer back on his feet after declared ‘medically fit’
Pakistan's Supreme Court makes history with first woman judge
Pakistan’s Supreme Court makes history with first woman judge
First freight train service in Karachi to ease container traffic
First freight train service in Karachi to ease container traffic
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.