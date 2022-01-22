Saturday, January 22, 2022  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1443
News

Islamabad High Court doubles punishment of child pornography

Says in-camera trial to be held in such cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Islamabad High Court has doubled the punishment for child pornography from seven to 14 years. An amendment will be made in Section 19A of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016. At a hearing on Saturday, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani instructed authorities to follow international standards in child pornography cases. From now, the victim [child] won't appear in court along with the suspect, he said. "Trial courts should ensure in-camera trials are held in all child pornography cases. The complainant's statement should be recorded via video link." The judge detailed that if video evidence in rape and child abuse cases is verified by the forensic department, there's no need to call the complainant to court. Justice Kayani passed these remarks during the hearing of a pornography case. A man, identified as Shehzad, was sentenced to 14 years in prison under three sections of the Pakistan Penal Code on September 2, 2020. Shehzad was accused of assaulting and filming inappropriate videos of a child in 2019. During the investigation, the police seized a mobile phone and an unlicensed pistol from his possession. A forensic report of the mobile phone issued by the cybercrime cell revealed that 22,800 pornographic photos and 839 videos were recovered. They showed the suspect harassing the victim. Earlier this year, Shehzad filed an appeal in the high court requesting relaxation in his punishment. It was rejected on Saturday.
