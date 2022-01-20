Thursday, January 20, 2022  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1443
ISIS ‘weapons training camp’ uncovered in Pakistan

Suspected ISIS fighter reveals location, says CTD

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Abdul Ghani aka Abu Mansoor, a suspected Daish (ISIS) figure, has claimed he knows where one of their weapons training camps has been working in Pakistan.

The suspected terrorist was arrested Wednesday from Karachi during an operation conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department or CTD.

He claimed that the training camp was located at 'Pari-Jal' in Bolan, a district of Balochistan where he was trained to use pistols and Kalashnikovs in a 14-day session in 2020. He said he even saw an anti-craft gun there too.

Aamir, another Daesh member, had taught him to use pistols and other men were there for training as well, he said.

In October 2021, at least 15 suspected Daesh terrorists were killed during two intelligence-based operations conducted by CTD Balochistan.

The CTD spokesperson said the police raided a suspected terrorist hideout in Mastung after they received a tipoff from one of their sources.

