Investigation Officer: Noor Mukaddam never sought help using her phone

Police Investigation Officer Abdul Sattar has said that Noor Mukaddam never sought help using her phone, which was functional until 10am on July 20, hours before she was murdered at the house of Zahir Jaffer, the prime accused, in Islamabad.

Sattar has investigated the murder and was answering questions from defence counsels in an Islamabad sessions court on Wednesday.

His cross-examination on Monday made headlines after he said that Zahir Jaffer’s fingerprints weren’t found on the knife seized from the crime scene, nor were there any bloodstains on his pants.

The Islamabad Police on Tuesday issued a clarification to dispel reports that evidence against Jaffer was weak.

The clarification was raised in the court on Wednesday by a defence lawyer representing Zahir Jaffer’s mother Asmat Adamjee, who is one of the 12 accused.

Advocate Asad Jamal, who is representing Asmat Adamjee, demanded that the clarifications issued by the police should be made part of the case.

Judge Atta Rabbani questioned which clarification he was referring to. Prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas said that it was an issue reported by the media and it should be left to the media.

The defence lawyer said that Islamabad IGP had interfered with the judicial process.

Judge Rabbani said that if the clarification was issued officially, it was really bad and he would take action over it.

The clarification on Tuesday said that the court proceedings were misinterpreted after IO Sattar responded with yes-no answers to questions from defence lawyers.

On Wednesday again, the IO mainly responded with yes-no answers in response to questions from defence lawyers.

In response to a question from Sajjad Ahmed Bhatti, who is representing Jaffer’s servants Iftikhar, Mohammad Jan, and Jameel, IO Sattar said that Noor Mukaddam’s phone was functional from July 18 to until 10am on July 20. According to the call data record, Noor received voice calls and messages and responded to them, but she did not inform police helpline 15 or any police station about any danger to her between July 18 and July 20, Sattar said.

The IO also said that Noor Mukaddam did not inform any of her loved ones about any danger and that there was no eyewitness in the case.

He admitted that he did not mention the main gate in the crime scene map nor did he indicate the presence of Iftikhar, Jan, and Jameel.

Responding to a question from Akram Qureshi, another defence counsel, the IO said that the laptop was seized by him, not by the crime scene in-charge Mohammad Imran.

He said that when he arrived at the crime scene, policemen were holding Zahir Jaffer but it did not appear on the DVR. The DVR also does not show Therapyworks employees putting Zahir Jaffer in the vehicle.

The court has adjourned the hearing for February 2.

Advocate Shah Khawar, who is representing Noor Mukaddam’s father Shaukat Mukaddam, told journalists that the Therapyworks lawyer requested that the CCTV footage be played and parts of the footage were shown in the court, while the remaining footage would be shown at the next hearing.

Khawar said that before the next hearing all the accused would be handed questionnaires, which they would be required to answer before February 2.